SUSAN MINNA NEWBORN
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, SUSAN MINNA NEWBORN of Falls Church, VA. Loving mother of Hannah (Brian) Schobel and Leah (Carson) Walker; dear sister of Anne (Harvey) Rubin; cherished grandmother of Samuel and Theodore Schobel, Rory and Asher Walker. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA. Interment at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA on Thursday March 7, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.