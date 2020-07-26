SUSAN NARAMORE MITCHELL April 12, 1946 ~ July 14, 2020
Born to Natalie and Richard Naramore in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Susan and her family moved to Maryland in the mid-1960s where Susan spent happy years as a high school cheerleader. Graduating in 1967, she entered Southern Connecticut State University earning a degree in education and later a Master of Arts in Teaching from Trinity College in Washington, DC. Susan devoted her life to her children and all children with her passion for reading and tutoring. She spent over 30 years teaching children to read (first in Arlington, VA then at Garrison Elementary School in Washington, DC and later at The Kingsbury Center in Washington, DC). She loved teaching - in addition to seeing students succeed, she had three-month summers for international travel. In 1971, Susan crossed paths with David Cumins Mitchell, a Washington, DC architect. When he took a consulting position in Colombia, South America, he asked her to join him. After a summer together, she never left his side. For almost fifty years, Susan and David called the Palisades neighborhood in DC their home. She was a warm and engaged mother who showered her children (and all the friends that filled their home) with unconditional love. In the 1980s, Susan was the proud owner of a children's bookstore, A Happy Thought, on MacArthur Boulevard in the Palisades. Susan also devoted many hours as a volunteer in the neonatal intensive care unit at Georgetown Hospital. The last five years were difficult for Susan as her body continued to fail her in her fight against Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Susan is survived by her loving husband, David; her two children, Jonathan and Susanna; her two step-children, Jeffery and Teal; and her three grandchildren, Elise, Matthew and Wyeth. We will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to Reading Partners (www.readingpartners.org/donate
). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.