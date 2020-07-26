1/1
SUSAN MITCHELL
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUSAN NARAMORE MITCHELL  April 12, 1946 ~ July 14, 2020  
Born to Natalie and Richard Naramore in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Susan and her family moved to Maryland in the mid-1960s where Susan spent happy years as a high school cheerleader. Graduating in 1967, she entered Southern Connecticut State University earning a degree in education and later a Master of Arts in Teaching from Trinity College in Washington, DC.  Susan devoted her life to her children and all children with her passion for reading and tutoring. She spent over 30 years teaching children to read (first in Arlington, VA then at Garrison Elementary School in Washington, DC and later at The Kingsbury Center in Washington, DC). She loved teaching - in addition to seeing students succeed, she had three-month summers for international travel.  In 1971, Susan crossed paths with David Cumins Mitchell, a Washington, DC architect. When he took a consulting position in Colombia, South America, he asked her to join him. After a summer together, she never left his side. For almost fifty years, Susan and David called the Palisades neighborhood in DC their home. She was a warm and engaged mother who showered her children (and all the friends that filled their home) with unconditional love. In the 1980s, Susan was the proud owner of a children's bookstore, A Happy Thought, on MacArthur Boulevard in the Palisades. Susan also devoted many hours as a volunteer in the neonatal intensive care unit at Georgetown Hospital.  The last five years were difficult for Susan as her body continued to fail her in her fight against Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Susan is survived by her loving husband, David; her two children, Jonathan and Susanna; her two step-children, Jeffery and Teal; and her three grandchildren, Elise, Matthew and Wyeth. We will miss her greatly.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to Reading Partners (www.readingpartners.org/donate). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved