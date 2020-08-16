

SUSAN MOLLISH

Susan Mollish of Germantown, Maryland, passed away in her sleep on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland. She was 68 years old. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 31 years at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Pediatrics, and then another five years at the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She retired in 2012 and moved to Germantown. She is survived by her mother Mary L. Kovacs; her brothers John and Michael Mollish; her sisters Christine Mollish and Maryellen Maresca; sister-in-law Pilar Mollish; and brother-in-law Steve Maresca; along with nine nieces and nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews. The family will hold private funeral services with interment at Arlington National Cemetery.



