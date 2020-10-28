SUSAN MORAN

Susan Dolan Moran (Age 93)
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Moran, Sr.; loving mother of Jennifer (William) Manders, Martha (George Meyer) Moran, Andrew (Margot) Moran, Richard P. (Kathleen) Moran, Jr., Phoebe (Michael) Manders and Rebecca (Mark) Jackson; step-mother of R. Duncan (Janice) Moran and the late Peter L. Moran. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. Private Interment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of the National Zoo (FONZ) Membership Department, P.O. Box 37012 MRC 5516 Washington, DC 20013-7012 https://nationalzoo.si.edu/support/donate
or Maryland Bluebird Society; C/o Kathy Kremnitzer, 19305 Deer Path Knoxville, MD 21758 http://www.mdbluebirdsociety.org www.collinsfuneralhome.com