SUSAN M. MORGAN

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Susan M. Morgan, devoted mother to James W. Rizik, Peter D. Rizik (Kathryn), John J. Rizik, and Catherine Rizik Roe (Michael), wife of 16 years to Mr. Michel A. Rizik, passed away near her home in Reston Va. She is survived by six grandchildren: Emily R. Rhyne (Chris), Alexander M. Rizik, Nicholas R. Rizik, Morgan L. Roe, Patrick J. Rizik, and Jenna K. Rizik; many nieces and nephews; and two cousins. She will be remembered for her gracious manner, generous spirit, growing intellect, loyal friendship, and perseverance.
Friends may call at Unity of Fairfax Church, 2854 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA, on Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m., where a Christian Memorial service will be offered. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in her name, to the Shenandoah National Park Trust, https://snptrust.org/program/pagememorial-or-other-special-gifts/.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2019
