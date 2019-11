Susan J. Niedenfuhr (Age 91)



Elementary School Teacher at Shepherd School, formerly of Washington, DC, Susan J. (Jones) Niedenfuhr, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home in West Orange, NJ.

Funeral was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the First Congregational Church of Westminster, MA. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Westminster, MA.