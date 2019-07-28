

Susan Noon



Susan Noon of Washington, DC, departed this world on July 17, 2019 at age 66. The cause of death was complications from Susan Noon of Washington, DC, departed this world on July 17, 2019 at age 66. The cause of death was complications from breast cancer . A native of Louisville, Ky, Susan embraced life to the fullest and is dearly remembered as a vibrant, active woman, devoted to family and friends, who sought new adventures and regularly organized activities that enriched the lives of those around her. She was an avid horsewoman, tennis player, yoga practitioner and in recent years had taken up fly fishing. Her keen intelligence combined with her warmth and compassion won her the respect, admiration and love of many.

In July 2018, Susan retired from the U.S. Department of Labor as a Policy Analyst in the Employment Benefit Security Administration. Previous stops in her career included service as an attorney and administrator for the Union Labor Life Insurance Company, work in the legal department at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of the National Capital Area and as a research associate at what was then called the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She earned a B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.A. from the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and a J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University.

Susan is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Carmine James Spellane; and her son, Aron, both of Washington, DC; as well as three brothers, Patrick Noon (Sheila) of Overland Park, KS, James Noon (Marie) and Charles Noon (Missy) of Knoxville, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Donald and Marie Elizabeth (nee Martin) Noon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced. Contributions in Susan's memory can be made to: Casting for Recovery, 9 E. Oak Street, Suite G, Bozeman, MT 59715. Please specify Susan Noon/Mid-Atlantic.