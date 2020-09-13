Susan Riordan

SUSAN P. RIORDAN of New Market, MD passed peacefully on Thursday, September 10,2020. She was the devoted daughter of Cleo A. Riordan and late Thomas J. Riordan; beloved sister of Neil (Donna), Mary, Janice (Richard Feild) and Daniel (Lori); and cherished aunt and friend. Susan worked as a psychologist for Montgomery County schools. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland to investigate her heritage. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is one block north of the Rt. 26 and Rt. 75 intersection in Libertytown. Read her entire obituary, find directions to her mass and share a memory on the 'tribute wall' at