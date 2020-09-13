1/
Susan Riordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan P. Riordan  
SUSAN P. RIORDAN of New Market, MD passed peacefully on Thursday, September 10,2020. She was the devoted daughter of Cleo A. Riordan and late Thomas J. Riordan; beloved sister of Neil (Donna), Mary, Janice (Richard Feild) and Daniel (Lori); and cherished aunt and friend. Susan worked as a psychologist for Montgomery County schools. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland to investigate her heritage. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is one block north of the Rt. 26 and Rt. 75 intersection in Libertytown. Read her entire obituary, find directions to her mass and share a memory on the 'tribute wall' at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved