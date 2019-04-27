

Susan Marie Robinson



Of Cocoa, FL, formerly of Woodbridge, VA passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Steven Robinson and, her son, Matthew Fajna. Susan was born in Montclair, NJ on December 17, 1963 to Hershel and Elaine Copeland. Her father, Hershel Copeland and, her aunt, Arlene Cadd predeceased her. Survivors are her mother, Elaine Copeland, her sister, Cynthia McKelvy, and brothers, Robert Copeland and Scott Copeland. She is also survived by nieces, Ashley McKelvy and, Steffany Johnson, nephews, Ben McKelvy and Wes Ireland. Susan also is survived by loving family members including Steven's sons. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 14806 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191 at 4 p.m. with Reverend Joseph Shoop presiding, Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.