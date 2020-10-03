1/
SUSAN SAMUEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUSAN IRENE SAMUEL  
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, SUSAN IRENE SAMUEL of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Lynn Rice. Devoted mother of Ellen Lipstein (Jonathan Spaulding) and Andrea (Peter) Fristedt. Dear sister of Alan, James and Michael (Jane Martin) Samuel. Loving grandmother of Hazel, Zoe, Asher and Charlie. Graveside funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or PJ Library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved