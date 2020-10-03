SUSAN SAMUEL

SUSAN IRENE SAMUEL
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, SUSAN IRENE SAMUEL of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Lynn Rice. Devoted mother of Ellen Lipstein (Jonathan Spaulding) and Andrea (Peter) Fristedt. Dear sister of Alan, James and Michael (Jane Martin) Samuel. Loving grandmother of Hazel, Zoe, Asher and Charlie. Graveside funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or PJ Library.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.