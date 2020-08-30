

SuSan Sayre

Susan Sayre, age 94, died on August 29, 2020. She was the eldest of three children of Paul and Grace Geyer Sayre of Iowa City, IA. Brother Lombard died in 1993. Surviving are Mary Sayre Abel of Salt Lake City, UT, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is devoted friend Henry Buchtal of Washington, DC.Sue was born on March 18, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN, and grew up in Iowa City, IA. She attended Grinnell College and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1947 with a degree in Spanish. Sue then moved to Washington, DC to work at the FBI. A year later, she accepted a position with the Library of Congress in its Exchange and Gift Division, where she worked in various Exchange Sections for 36 years before retiring in 1984 as the head of the African and Asian Exchange Section. Upon retiring, Sue was acknowledged by the Library of Congress for her major role in the extraordinary growth and evolution of the Exchange and Gift Division.In her free time, Sue enjoyed traveling the world, including China, India, Africa, South America and many European countries. She also accompanied her mother and her sister and family on camping trips across the U.S. Despite living in Washington, DC for her entire adult life, Sue retained her love of horses and horseback riding from childhood summers spent in New Mexico. An avid and talented artist, her paintings reside in the homes of loving family members. A graveside service will be held at later date in Bowling Green, OH, where her ashes will be buried.



