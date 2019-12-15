

Susan Albert Slan

"Cookie"



Of Bethesda, MD Born July 24, 1932 and passed away peacefully, Saturday December 14, 2019 at home at Sunrise at Foxhill surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.

Beloved wife of the late Allen Slan, to whom she was married for over 60 years, Cookie is survived by her adored children, Robin Slan Hoffman (Tom), Carol Slan Sheppard (Jim), and David Slan (Arlene): cherished "Nana" of Pamela Sheppard, Allison Hoffman, Stacey Sheppard, Erica Slan, Dr. Aaron Slan (Dr. Kelsey Collins), Julia Hoffman and Jennifer Sheppard, the pride and joy of her life.

Daughter of the late Russell and Fannie Albert, sister of the late Charles and Alfred Albert, Cookie is also survived by loving extended family and friends as well as her caring and devoted caregiver, Amelie Satche.

A native Washingtonian, Cookie lovingly raised her children with Allen in Bethesda, MD. After retirement, Cookie and Allen traveled extensively around the world, with a special group of friends. For many years, they spent summers on their boat on the Chesapeake and winters in Hilton Head Island, SC. These were especially happy times with family and friends.