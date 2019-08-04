Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Tinsley. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TINSLEY SUSAN LUJACK TINSLEY Susan Lujack Tinsley passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Bethany Beach, Delaware with family by her side. In the weeks prior she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as they celebrated her incredible 70 years on this earth. She was born in Bethesda, Maryland to Aloysius and Katherine Lujack. She was married to her beloved husband Wyatt (Ted) Tinsley for over 40 years. Together they had three children, Thomas, Kelley (Michael Leonette) and Benjamin (Elizabeth Treharne); they have five adoring grandchildren, Peter, Avery, Lucille, Olivia and Axel; she has five sisters, Andy McKenna, Casey Goodhue, Christine Oconnell, Joe Burgess, and Baba Buchannan. The Lujack family was a fixture in the Edgemoor community of Bethesda for over 50 years. Susan graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High school, earned her undergraduate from the University of Maryland and earned two master's degrees in journalism and special education. She married Ted on February 9, 1979. She worked as a special education English teacher for over 35 years and up until a few short months before she passed. She was a devoted and passionate educator who touched thousands of children's and families lives with her creativity, energy, and kindness.She was a servant of her community volunteering for organizations that provide services such as free tutoring and meals on wheels. She was a lover of all creatures big and small. She and Ted rescued and raised countless dogs and cats over the span of their marriage and regularly contributed to a number of organizations that focused on the more humane treatment of animals. Susan was an accomplished artist, athlete, writer, and gardener. She enjoyed all forms of nature and found great joy in cultivating a colorful garden which would attract some of Gods most delicate creatures such as butterflies and hummingbirds. She and Ted both shared a great love of reading and the theater. She had a zeal for life and travel and sought out many adventures all over the United States and internationally. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Susan knew that she was caring, generous, and accepting. She was an incredible hostess to everyone who walked through her door and made friends with people from all walks of life. She believed in a Great Spirit and carried it with her always. A private service will be held for her at St. Martha's Church in the early fall. A larger celebration of life for friends and family will be held in the summer of 2020 in Bethany Beach, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. https:///

TINSLEY SUSAN LUJACK TINSLEY Susan Lujack Tinsley passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Bethany Beach, Delaware with family by her side. In the weeks prior she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as they celebrated her incredible 70 years on this earth. She was born in Bethesda, Maryland to Aloysius and Katherine Lujack. She was married to her beloved husband Wyatt (Ted) Tinsley for over 40 years. Together they had three children, Thomas, Kelley (Michael Leonette) and Benjamin (Elizabeth Treharne); they have five adoring grandchildren, Peter, Avery, Lucille, Olivia and Axel; she has five sisters, Andy McKenna, Casey Goodhue, Christine Oconnell, Joe Burgess, and Baba Buchannan. The Lujack family was a fixture in the Edgemoor community of Bethesda for over 50 years. Susan graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High school, earned her undergraduate from the University of Maryland and earned two master's degrees in journalism and special education. She married Ted on February 9, 1979. She worked as a special education English teacher for over 35 years and up until a few short months before she passed. She was a devoted and passionate educator who touched thousands of children's and families lives with her creativity, energy, and kindness.She was a servant of her community volunteering for organizations that provide services such as free tutoring and meals on wheels. She was a lover of all creatures big and small. She and Ted rescued and raised countless dogs and cats over the span of their marriage and regularly contributed to a number of organizations that focused on the more humane treatment of animals. Susan was an accomplished artist, athlete, writer, and gardener. She enjoyed all forms of nature and found great joy in cultivating a colorful garden which would attract some of Gods most delicate creatures such as butterflies and hummingbirds. She and Ted both shared a great love of reading and the theater. She had a zeal for life and travel and sought out many adventures all over the United States and internationally. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Susan knew that she was caring, generous, and accepting. She was an incredible hostess to everyone who walked through her door and made friends with people from all walks of life. She believed in a Great Spirit and carried it with her always. A private service will be held for her at St. Martha's Church in the early fall. A larger celebration of life for friends and family will be held in the summer of 2020 in Bethany Beach, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. https:/// www.aspca.org In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. https:///www.aspca.org Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close