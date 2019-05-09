SUSAN DUGAN WEINIG
Susan Dugan Weinig, age 65, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Warrenton, Virginia. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Susan leaves behind a mourning family, survived by her husband, William (Bill); two daughters, Alexandra and Emily; father, Obadiah Dugan; brother, Paul Dugan; and many extended family members and close friends. Her love of life will remain imprinted in our hearts and we pray for her as she joyfully reunites with Christ. Funeral services will be held on May 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church at 10033 River Road, Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, her wish was that donations be sent in her memory to the Star Gospel Mission in Charleston, SC. Online condolences at: moserfuneralhome.com