SUSETTE WINDSOR

SUSETTE MABRY WINDSOR (Age 73)  

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, of Easton, MD, formerly of Potomac, MD; beloved wife of the late Michael Bruce Windsor; devoted mother of Michele Windsor Costa, Ashley Windsor Mathis, and John Michael Windsor; grandmother of John Michael Costa, Mae Mathis, Lily Mathis, and Ava Windsor; mother-in-law of Jorge Costa, Whit Mathis and Kathryn Windsor; sister of Toni Gaines, Jean Smith, and Julian Mabry, Jr. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Brain Tumor Institute at Children's National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
