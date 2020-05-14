SUSETTE MABRY WINDSOR (Age 73)
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, of Easton, MD, formerly of Potomac, MD; beloved wife of the late Michael Bruce Windsor; devoted mother of Michele Windsor Costa, Ashley Windsor Mathis, and John Michael Windsor; grandmother of John Michael Costa, Mae Mathis, Lily Mathis, and Ava Windsor; mother-in-law of Jorge Costa, Whit Mathis and Kathryn Windsor; sister of Toni Gaines, Jean Smith
, and Julian Mabry, Jr. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Brain Tumor Institute at Children's National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20010.