The Washington Post

SUSIE BARNES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSIE BARNES.
Service Information
Church-Redeemer Presbyterian
1423 Girard St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of The Redeemer
1423 Girard Street N.E
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Susie Alberta Barnes  

Senior Olympian  
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2018. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Barnes Sr. and Mercedious (Mercedes) Barnes and her brother, Leon Barnes, Jr. She was a lifelong Ward 5 (Brookland/Woodridge DC) resident and a senior advocate. She retired from the U.S. Corp of Engineers after a 31 and a half year career. She will be greatly missed by a host of cousins, a godson, goddaughters as well as many friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of The Redeemer, 1423 Girard Street N.E., Washington, DC 20017.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
