

Susie Alberta Barnes



Senior Olympian

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2018. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Barnes Sr. and Mercedious (Mercedes) Barnes and her brother, Leon Barnes, Jr. She was a lifelong Ward 5 (Brookland/Woodridge DC) resident and a senior advocate. She retired from the U.S. Corp of Engineers after a 31 and a half year career. She will be greatly missed by a host of cousins, a godson, goddaughters as well as many friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of The Redeemer, 1423 Girard Street N.E., Washington, DC 20017.