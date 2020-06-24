SUSIE KIDRICK

Of Washington, DC passed from earth into heaven, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Loving mother to Thomasina West, Angela Oliphant, Thornton Kidrick III (Willette), and Anthony Kidrick. She also leaves to mourn three sisters, one brother, eight granddaughters, two grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Viewing only at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Suitland, MD, 20746, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the viewing at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD.