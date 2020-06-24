SUSIE KIDRICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susie Mae Kidrick  
Of Washington, DC passed from earth into heaven, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Loving mother to Thomasina West, Angela Oliphant, Thornton Kidrick III (Willette), and Anthony Kidrick. She also leaves to mourn three sisters, one brother, eight granddaughters, two grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Viewing only at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Suitland, MD, 20746, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the viewing at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD.www.cedarhillfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD 20746
301-817-0120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved