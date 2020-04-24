The Washington Post

SUSIE SCHWARZ

Susie Schwarz (nee Greenbaum) passed away on April 21, 2020, at the age of 88. She is survived by her beloved husband, Meyer Schwarz; children, Tanya Schwarz Khazan, and David Abba (Julie) Schwarz; grandchildren, Benjamin Naim Khazan (Megan Marie Manno), Emily Schwarz Khazan, Max Auden Schwarz, and Simone Alexandra Schwarz; and her great granddaughter, Sophia Rachel Khazan. She was predeceased by her parents, Kate and Max Greenbaum. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to JSSA, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. sollevinson.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
