REV. SUSIE ANN SMITH (Age 75)

Of Washington, DC entered eternal rest on September 5, 2020. She is survived by two brothers, one sister, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, September 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 2518 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.



