

Susie Harrison Walder Wanner (Age 93)



Long time resident of Fairfax County, VA, passed away October 18, 2019. She was born in Goochland County (Maidens, VA), the daughter of Eulalia Harrison Walder and Wilfred Massie Walder. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Cmdr. Vance R. Wanner; sister, Jeannetta Walker; and brothers, Wilfred Walder and Jacquelin (Jack) Walder. Survivors include two daughters, Susan Glass (Charlie) of Kingsport, TN, and Sarah Morgan (David) of Alexandria, VA; two sons, Samuel Wanner (LaVerne) of Richmond VA, and Christopher Wanner (Nancy) of Stafford, VA; nine grandchildren, Matthew Glass (Lindy), Jennifer Glass, Kaitlin Payne, Jackson Wanner, Stuart Wanner, Caroline Wanner, Rebecca Wanner, Mathew Morgan (Hannah) and Elise; and great-granddaughter, Macie Glass. Sue was a loving, witty, energetic, encouraging and beloved wife, sibling, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly lived her faith through continuous service to others.

After winning numerous prizes from Richmond newspapers for her writing, Sue graduated at 18 from Mary Washington College and later earned her M. Ed from the University of Virginia. She taught in high schools in Staunton, VA, Winchester, VA and Annapolis, MD as well as in various Fairfax County public schools where for over 20 years she provided the English, history and social science courses needed by adult learners seeking to earn high school diplomas. She also served as school principal in Golcuk, Turkey. After her children were grown, along with being a voracious reader, she traveled widely with friends and kept lively journals of her trips. Sue was a faithful member of St. Luke's Church for 60 years, where she planned programs for St. Catherine's Guild, served on the altar guild and other positions, delivered Meals on Wheels, and planned a number of special events for the congregation. She was active in Alpha Delta Kappa, taught ESOL and led a book club at The Fairfax retirement community.

A visitation will be held in the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S Washington St., in Old Town Alexandria on Thursday, October 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Ft. Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA on Friday, October 25 at 11:30 a.m.