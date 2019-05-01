

SUSIE GLOSSON WILSON

(Age 91)



Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel W. Wilson. Devoted mother of Melanie Ware and Crystal Wilson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha Wilson and Veronica Ware and great-grandchildren Jeffery, Gregory, and Taylor.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 3319 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC. The interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD.