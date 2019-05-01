The Washington Post

SUSIE WILSON

Guest Book
Service Information
Lutheran Church Of Holy Cmfrtr
3319 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 584-1597
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter
3319 Alabama Avenue, SE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter
3319 Alabama Avenue, SE
View Map
Notice
SUSIE GLOSSON WILSON  
(Age 91)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel W. Wilson. Devoted mother of Melanie Ware and Crystal Wilson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha Wilson and Veronica Ware and great-grandchildren Jeffery, Gregory, and Taylor.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 3319 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC. The interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
