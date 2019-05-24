

SUZAN J. STUART



Suzan Jane Stuart, 89, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born on February 25, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was raised in Mannington, WV, by her parents, Wayne and Agnes Moore. Suzan came to Centreville, VA in 1954, after attending West Virginia Wesleyan College. She taught school in Fairfax County Schools for 33 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma during her teaching career.

In 1957, she married Luther Stuart after meeting in a first-aid class at the Centreville Volunteer Fire Department. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in December 2018.

After retiring from teaching, Suzan became part owner in a children's clothing store in Oakton, before moving to Luray.

A wonderful mother and grandparent, she will be missed greatly by her children, Margaret Uram (Michael), David Stuart and Mark Stuart; three grandchildren, Courtney Hook, Michael Stuart and Matthew Stuart; and two great-grandchildren, Clifton and Lucy Hook. Also surviving is a sister, N. Lalene Moore Tilson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Erich Bennett, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Gainesville.