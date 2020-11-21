SUZANNE L. AHLBERG
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Suzanne Ahlberg of McLean, VA and Evanston, IL, passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late James Ahlberg , mother to Jo Hendon (Kim) and Chris Ahlberg, and the best grandma in the world to Chris Hendon (Anna) and Nicholas Hendon (Chelsea) and great grandma to Riley Kim. A Christian burial service will be held privately in Arlington, VA on Sunday November 22, 2020. Gifts in Suzanne's memory can be made to The American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.