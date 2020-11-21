1/1
SUZANNE AHLBERG
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Suzanne Ahlberg of McLean, VA and Evanston, IL, passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late James Ahlberg , mother to Jo Hendon (Kim) and Chris Ahlberg, and the best grandma in the world to Chris Hendon (Anna) and Nicholas Hendon (Chelsea) and great grandma to Riley Kim. A Christian burial service will be held privately in Arlington, VA on Sunday November 22, 2020. Gifts in Suzanne's memory can be made to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
