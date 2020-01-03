Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE "SUZY" BROYHILL. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Resurrection Lutheran Church 6201 Washington Blvd. Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

BROYHILL Suzanne Broyhill On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Suzanne "Suzy" Broyhill passed away in Arlington, Virginia. Suzy was born on March 19, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio, to Doris and Paul Meinert. She was the second of two daughters; her sister, Marilyn Rothschild resides in Colorado. Suzy graduated from Rossford High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami of Ohio University. Suzy possessed a remarkable ability to make everyone feel right at home, whether in Arlington, Greenville, Boca Raton, Toledo or anywhere. She engaged people from all walks of life and made them feel at ease. Upon meeting Suzy, one later might receive a surprise birthday gift or yearly Christmas card. No one could remember or share a joke better than Suzy. She had an uncanny ability to bridge the generations, which was much appreciated by everyone, especially her children and grandchildren. Suzy wholeheartedly embraced her community and her roots. Her volunteer endeavors included the Wolf trap Foundation, Virginia Hospital Center, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Elon College, Randolph-Macon Academy, Marymount University, and many local and state charities. Suzy's infectious spirit brought out the best in others when it came to lending a hand. While Virginia was her home for decades, Suzy frequently returned to Ohio for high school and college reunions and loved her second home in Florida. Family was paramount. Suzy was preceded in death by her first husband, Greg Rothe. The Rothe family includes daughter, Kimi (Chris Lutz), and Suzy's stepsons, Terry (Terri) and Jeff (Jackie), 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In 1981 Suzy and the Honorable Joel Broyhill were married which gave her three stepdaughters, Nancy Broyhill (Bob Gilbert), Jane Anne Houser (Richard), and Jeanne Broyhill (Joe Ventrone), four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Suzy was "Grammy." In 2006, Joel and Suzy celebrated their 25th anniversary. Sadly Joel died later in 2006; Suzy often referred to him as "the love of my life." A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 22203, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4. A memorial service will be held the following day, Sunday, January 5 at 3 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6201 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to St. Jude's research Hospital.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to St. Jude's research Hospital.

