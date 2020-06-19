

Suzanne Burton

Died June 16,2020 at her home at Grand Oaks in Washington, DC. Born November 6,1945 in Greenwich, CT to Dorothy H. (Stevens) and Charles J. Burton, Suzanne, known as "Sue" or "SueB" to her family and friends, grew up in Stamford, CT and Andover, MA. For most of herlife, she spent a portion of her summer in Chatham on Cape Cod, a place she truly loved. Sue graduated from Abbot Academy in 1963, Bennett Junior College in 1965 and attended LaSorbonne and L'Ecole du Louvre in 1966-67. Upon her return from Paris, she lived in Georgetown (DC) and began her 28-year career at the National Geographic Society. During her first ten years she was an Editorial Layout Assistant coordinating the final layout of text and photographs for the magazine. During the next 18 years she was the National Geographic's Interior Designer, designing the offices and common spaces for its new and renovated buildings. In 1996 and until her retirement Sue was Office Manager for Dr. Shawna Hawk's dental practice in Northwest Washington.Sue's artistic passion was watercolor painting. For many years she studied with esteemed watercolorist, Peter Ulrich, became a member of the Potomac Valley Watercolor Association, and exhibited her paintings in juried shows.Sue leaves behind her sister, Patricia B. Jacoby, her brother-in-law, John B Jacoby of Cambridge,MA, and four nephews, Bradford and Scott Carpenter, Peter and David Jacoby as well as nine great nieces and nephews. Throughout her school and working years, Sue's colleagues valued her cheerful encouragement and benefited from her talent for friendship.She will be missed and remembered fondly by many special friends from her time at Abbot toher 53 years in Washington.No services are planned at this time. Sue has requested that any contributions in her memory be made to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115, Attn. Development Office for the Patricia B. Jacoby Exhibition Fund.



