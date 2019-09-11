The Washington Post

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockville Presbyterian Church
215 West Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
Of Rockville, MD, passed away on August 28, 2019. Suzie is survived by a daughter, Ann Kelly (Jim), son, Craig Swing (Diana), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m. at the Rockville Presbyterian Church, 215 West Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Place Shelter, 215 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville MD, 20850.
