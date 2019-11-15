Suzanne Cohn
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Suzanne Cohn of Potomac, MD. Beloved daughter of Debbie and Buzzy Cohn; cherished sister of David Cohn and Julianne Cohn Metzger (Michael); adored aunt of Eli, Annabel and Jack Metzger. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD with interment to follow. The family will be receiving family and friends at their home on Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. Donations in Suzanne's memory can be made to Jewish Foundation for Group Homes at JFGH.org
or NEADS World Class Service Dogs at Neads.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.