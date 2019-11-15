The Washington Post

Suzanne Cohn

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Suzanne Cohn of Potomac, MD. Beloved daughter of Debbie and Buzzy Cohn; cherished sister of David Cohn and Julianne Cohn Metzger (Michael); adored aunt of Eli, Annabel and Jack Metzger. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD with interment to follow. The family will be receiving family and friends at their home on Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. Donations in Suzanne's memory can be made to Jewish Foundation for Group Homes at JFGH.org or NEADS World Class Service Dogs at Neads.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2019
