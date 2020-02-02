

Suzanne Marley Culmer (Age 96)



Of McLean, Virginia passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born February 14, 1923, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Justin L. Marley and Bonita C. Marley of Mooresville, Indiana.

Suzanne, and her husband, Col. William R. Culmer, lived in London, England and Izmir, Turkey before making Northern Virginia their full-time residence. Col. Culmer preceded her in death on November 26, 1992.

Suzanne was a long-time member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and an avid reader....

Suzanne is survived by her children, Bruce Culmer (Kathleen), Steve Culmer, and Joan Culmer Platt; her grandchildren, Erin Platt and Stefanie Adamson, and great-grandsons, J Switzer, Isaiah Adamson and Jacob Adamson.

Suzanne's life will be celebrated when she rejoins her husband at a graveside service to be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers her family is asking for donations to be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Suzanne.