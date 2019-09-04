The Washington Post

SUZANNE FORSYTH

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
National United Methodist Church
Notice
Suzanne Forsyth (Age 78)  

Of Washington, DC passed away on August 28, 2019 at Beebe Heathcare Hospital in Lewes, DE surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter and her spouse, Maura Porcelli and Erik Edgerton; and her cousins and their spouses, William and Patricia Morrison, Patricia Slater, Kevin and Rose Morrison, Craig and Mary Morrison, Gregory and Carolyn Morrison, Jane Marie Morrison, and Raymond Morrison and Jenifer Geisler. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Morrison. A memorial service will be celebrated at National United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
