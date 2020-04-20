

SUZANNE M. GILLESPIE



Suzanne Marshall Gillespie of Columbia, Maryland was born in Norfolk, Virginia and died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Prince George's County Medical Center in Maryland from complications of Cardiac Arrhythmia. She was 77 years old. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Rand Gillespie, and her parents, Walter and Dolores Marshall. She is survived by her brothers, Pete Marshall and his wife, Evy, and James Marshall and his wife, Beth. Suzanne was a devoted aunt to her nephews, Jeffrey, Justin, David, Alex and Seth Marshall and her nieces, Lindsey M. Ferrari and Brooke M. Moran. She was also a Great-Aunt to 19 nieces and nephews. Her family and friends were the great interests in her life. Suzanne was raised in Bethesda, Maryland and graduated from Ursuline Academy. After school, she developed an interest in travel and spent her career as a travel representative for United Airlines and IcelandAir. Her love of travel took her to many places in the world, and culminated in a trip of a lifetime to Israel, Egypt, and Rome led by the Cardinal of Baltimore. Suzanne was a loving sister, wife, and aunt and a loyal friend. We will miss her dearly. Because of the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, a celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Home, 5805 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782. The wonderful Sisters and healthcare providers there took great care of Suzanne during the last months of her life.