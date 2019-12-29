Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE GUY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GUY Suzanne West Guy After a 15 year valiant battle, peacefully succumbed to the ravages of Parkinson's disease in her home in Norfolk on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 5 a.m. She leaves behind her a saddened professional community, beloved family members, and many devoted friends, whose lives she indelibly enriched. Born in Roanoke, Virginia on November 22, 1941, Suzanne Penn West was the oldest child of Francis Thornton West and Nina Penn Moir West. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband of 48 years, Louis Lee Guy, Jr. Her first love was the piano. When Suzanne was ten years old, she began taking piano lessons with Mary Kirk in the small town of Martinsville, Virginia, where she spent her formative years. Graduating from Martinsville High School in 1960, she entered Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia where, under the tutelage of of Irene Leftwich Harris, she truly dedicated herself to her craft, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Piano Performance in 1964. Suzanne began teaching piano lessons in 1966 in Salisbury, Maryland in the first home she shared with her husband, Louis, when the first of her three sons was only a baby. Thus began the career that has changed the lives of countless music lovers, inspiring students, teachers, and musicians in the United States and beyond. Throughout her 53 years of teaching, her studios in Annandale, Virginia and later in Norfolk would become renowned for the expressive, eloquent players she developed. Extensive study with teachers Nelita True and Grace McFarlane further inspired her entire teaching career. 33 of her former students are now in successful music teaching positions, many at the college and university level. Suzanne's influence has extended far beyond her studio and the many young artists she meticulously trained. She taught piano pedagogy at Peabody Conservatory and George Mason University, developed a devoted following as a columnist for Clavier Magazine from 1989 through 2007, and presented motivational workshops, lectures, and master classes on 20 different topics in 44 states. Overseas, she was a frequent member of the summer International Workshop for the Arts. She earned the Music Teachers National Association Master Teacher Certificate, presented several programs at national conventions, and in 2010 was honored as an MTNA Fellow. Suzanne was one of four piano teachers in the United States featured on a keyboard teleconference that was broadcast nationwide in 1988. In 1993 she was a Mobil Ambassador teacher at the Ninth Van CliburnCompetition, and in 2003 was hon ored as one of the Outstanding Alumnae at her beloved Alma Mater, Agnes Scott. Piano was not Suzanne's only passion. As a young girl, she became an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, listening to every game on her father's car radio, often incurring his wrath over a dead battery in the morning. Suzanne remained a lifelong lover of the Cards, enjoying their success and suffering through their losses. Savoring each victory into the playoffs this past fall provided endless entertainment and joy and took her mind off of her physical travails. Early in her career, Suzanne dreamed of writing a book, and, as a talented and successful author, has more than fulfilled her aspirations. Her first book, If...You Would Add Beauty to the World, is self-published and into its fourth printing. She collaborated with Donna Lacy to author and publish two books for children, The Music Box: The Story of Cristofori and The Orchestra, The Orchestra!, receiving several awards and commendations. Other books detailing her innovative ideas about learning and perfecting repertoire include two volumes co-authored with Ingrid Clarfield entitled From Mystery to Mastery and, in collaboration with Victoria McArthur, two volumes each of Great Piano Literature - Focus on Melody and Focus on Rhythm. She also compiled and edited eight volumes of piano pieces in the series Expressive Etudes. Her latest work, Wit and Wisdom from the Piano Bench is a treasure chest of notable quotables, full of Suzanne's witty sayings and wise truths, compiled and edited by Tonya M. Holland. JoAnn Falletta, Music Director of the Virginia Symphony and Buffalo Philharmonic, said of Suzanne, "If there is an angel of music in Virginia, it surely must be pianist and teacher, Suzanne Guy. This extraordinary woman has fostered a love of music in countless people of all ages with wit, gentleness, and profound wisdom." Surviving Suzanne are her three sons, James Thornton Guy and his wife, Nicole Schambeau, Louis Lee Guy III and his wife, Lynne Watson, and Francis West Guy, as well as two adored grandchildren, Alexa Suzanne Guy and James Schambeau Guy. In addition she leaves a brother, Francis Thornton West, Jr. and his wife, Kathryn Fagg, and two sisters, Nina West Guy and her husband, James Mayo, and Wysor West Gearhart and her husband, George William, Jr. Also surviving her are seven nieces and nephews, Grace Guy Van Buskirk, Nina Guy Smith , Katherine Finley West, Francis Thornton West III, Suzanne West Clark, William Chandler Gearhart, and Bentley Wysor Gearhart Dorn.

She also leaves 11 great nieces and nephews, Peter Walsh Van Buskirk, Grace Lowery Van Buskirk, Jackson Garland Smith, Nina Moir Smith, Francis Thornton West IV, Charlotte Finley West, John Harold West, Katherine Finley Clark, Thomas Penn Clark, Paul Lee Dorn III, and, finally, Taylor Wells Gearhart, who has just joined her in heaven. The family wishes to thank Katina Jordan, Norvelle Burke, Diane Grant, and Pearl Moore for their kindness and loving care to Suzanne during the latter stages of her disease and for easing her final days. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, conducted by the Reverend Scott Hennessey, followed by a reception at her residence at Harbours Edge. A private burial will preceded the service at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 201 St. Paul's Blvd, Norfolk, 23510, Heartland Hospice, 5041 Corporate Woods Drive, Virginia Beach, VA, 23432 or , P.O.. box 4777, New York, NY 10263.A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, conducted by the Reverend Scott Hennessey, followed by a reception at her residence at Harbours Edge. A private burial will preceded the service at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 201 St. Paul's Blvd, Norfolk, 23510, Heartland Hospice, 5041 Corporate Woods Drive, Virginia Beach, VA, 23432 or , P.O.. box 4777, New York, NY 10263. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019 