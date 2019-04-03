Suzanne Kern
Suzanne (O'Brien) Kern, 72, died suddenly in Ocean City, MD on Friday, March 29, 2019. For the last 51 years, Suzanne was the loving wife of her soul mate, Bill Kern. She was the devoted mother of Bill Kern an Marianne Kern Conti (Brian). She was Gammy to Natalie, Amanda and Nicole Conti, and sister to Mary Cardany and Ray O'Brien. Suzanne was born in Washington, DC. She graduated from Regina High School in 1964. She has lived in Olney Mill since 1973. Her laugh will be missed by so many. Please come to celebrate her life on Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to FARA, Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance through at hopefortomorrowcurefa.com