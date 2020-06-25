SUZANNE KIM
Suzanne H. Kim (Age 60)  
Of Potomac, MD, died at her home on June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and attended high schools in Warren, NJ and Winston Churchill High School. She graduated from Vassar College and the Columbia University School of Dentistry. She operated a general dentistry practice for over 20 years in Bethesda, MD. She was active in her church, Fourth Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and was a member of the Martha's Circle Bible study and fellowship group, and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rotary Club, in which she was on the board of directors. She was also active with the BCC Chamber of Commerce and the Maryland State Dental Association. She went on volunteer dental missions to post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans, Vietnam, Cuba and Ecuador. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, shopping and was a food connoisseur. Suzanne loved spending time with her family and friends especially with her nephew and niece, Michael and Rebecca Kim. The loves of her life were her two dogs, Max and Chloe. She leaves behind a mother, Jean Kim, two brothers Thomas and George, MD, and their wives, Susy and Jenny. A memorial service will be held at the Fourth Presbyterian Church at a later date. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of Montgomery Hospice for their extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
