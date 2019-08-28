The Washington Post

SUZANNE MERNA (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Resurrection Lutheran Church
6170 Plank Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
6170 Plank Rd
Fredericksburg, DC
Notice
SUZANNE FAY MERNA  

On August 25, 2019, Suzanne Fay Merna, loving mother and friend, passed away at the age of 81. Sue was born on September 23, 1937 in Davenport, Iowa to Noren and Wanda Dahlin.
She received her Nursing Degree from the University of Maryland in 1959 and served others for almost 45 years.
She raised four sons, Jim, John, Matt and Mike. She had been married to James E. Merna for more than 50 years. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and heartbreakingly her beloved daughter Cathy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church located at 6170 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2019
