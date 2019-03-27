Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE MURPHY.



SUZANNE ELIZABETH MURPHY



Of Sydney, Australia and Rockville, MD passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, after courageously living with ALS for just over five years. The daughter of Jill Ellsmere Grant and Donald Frederick Grant, DFC, she was a devoted mother, expert skier, world traveler, small business owner, and paralegal and office manager for the D.C.-based Alvord and Alvord PLLC.

She was generous with her time, her words, and her resources, she was kind, she stood up for herself and for others, she was brave, she had remarkable natural talent for everything she did but was humble and encouraging whenever anyone complimented her. She patiently and proudly corrected everyone who asked if her Australian accent was British. She warmly opened her home to friends, family, and more than a few sweet rescue cats. She created beautifully, joked wickedly, and loved endlessly.

Suzanne resides now in the hearts of her darling daughters Claire, an attorney and mountain guide, and Katherine, a paralegal and international development scholar, her loving husband Thomas, of Rockville, MD, her dear cousins James Harvey of Brisbane, Australia, and Fiona Ellingsen of Narvik, Norway, her countless loving friends, and her sweet cat Winston, who remained faithfully by her side throughout her illness in spite of his penchant for constant activity and mischief.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 3427 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to support the ALS Association, the Jewish Social Service Agency, or BARCS Animal Shelter. Please sign the family online guestbook at