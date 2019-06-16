

SUZANNE M. NIEBLING



On May 31, 2019, following a stroke the 25th, Suzanne Niebling of Falls Church, Virginia, died peacefully in hospice in the company of her loving husband Michael and son Christopher. Other family members include two brothers in Switzerland and one in Australia (Werner, Ueli, and Peter Hablï¿½ï¿½tzel, respectively) as well as her beloved daughter-in-law Valerie Fenton of Hyattsville MD and sister-in-law Kate N. Flynn of Honeoye Falls NY. A 35-year resident of Lake Barcroft (postal Falls Church), she is also mourned by many friends in that close-knit community.

Born Susanna Margrit Hablï¿½ï¿½tzel on March 26, 1940, in Winterthur, Kanton Zï¿½ï¿½rich, Switzerland, Suzanne completed teacher training there and emigrated to the United States at age 23, where she taught first grade for several years at the Foote School in New Haven CT-- a young Swiss woman teaching children of Yale faculty to read English - and introduced innovations such as the open classroom. After marrying in Switzerland in September 1970 and moving with her husband to Washington, she taught for a time at the International School, creating perhaps the first and only bilingual open classroom. With the birth of her son in 1978, and given the frequent travels of her IMF husband, she devoted herself to childcare and homemaking thereafter.