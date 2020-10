Suzanne Prickett

Suzanne E. Prickett

Suzanne Edna Prickett, Ph.D., 59, died peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Burke, VA. Born in Vienna, Austria, to Russell O. Prickett and Hiltrun Hermann, Suzanne earned her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Maryland, College Park, in 1995. Suzanne worked for most of her career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Indian Head, MD, until her retirement in 2019. Suzanne is survived and deeply loved by sisters, Christine Prickett (Miroslav Kovacevic), Sylvia Prickett (David Case) and Katherine Prickett (Jeff Brown), and nieces and nephews, Aleksandra Maksic (Tom Ennis and son, Brandon Ennis), Daniela Maksic (Adam Ryan, and children, Easton and Milena Ryan), Mihail Maksic, Lidia Kovacevic and Stefan Kovacevic, and her kitty Matza. Suzanne's family will especially miss her smile, wry humor, and amazing cooking. No services scheduled.





