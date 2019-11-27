

SUZANNE LEGG READ



Suzanne Legg Read died peacefully November 23, 2019. She was born June 7, 1938 in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of Mary Jane Fletcher and William Beal Hibbs Legg. She was a 1957 graduate of the Knox School and attended Garland Junior College. She was married to the late Colonel Beverly Money Read and is survived by three children, Reid Perry, Brooke Spicer and Kirk Read.

She was a lifelong volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, SPCA, Meals on Wheels and PFLAG. She loved gardening and always had a pair of English Springer Spaniels.

A memorial will be held Monday December 2, 2019 in Stonewall Jackson Cemetery in Lexington, VA at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.