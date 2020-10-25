Suzanne Tirre Rempe "Sue"
Passed away peacefully in Paoli, PA, on October 15, 2020. Born in St Louis, MO, Sue lived a full 89 years. She is survived by her brothers, Jimmy and John "Larry" Tirre; children, Katherine, Kurt, Hank, and Mark; grandchildren, Carol, Paige, Patty, Karl, Kristin, Hunter, Shelby, and Ingrid; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Teddy, James, and Joey. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Henry Rempe; sister, Lynn Kirkendall; and brother, Franz "Duke" Tirre. Sue was a member of Phi Mu Sorority at Washington University in St. Louis, where she met her life partner. After 64 years of marriage, Jim passed away in 2015. Sue dedicated her life to her family, community, and friendships. She is remembered most for her generous hugs, enjoying stories about her "grands" and "great-grands," tolerance of Jim's risk and desire for adventure, and ability to be a friend to anyone in need. Her family referred to her super-power as "love." She was regarded highly in the community as the President of the Woman's Club of Chevy Chase, an avid golf team member, and a top-scoring bowler. Sue enjoyed traveling and planning trips with family and friends. She looked forward to annual family trips to Austria, the Outer Banks, and The Greenbrier. Her kindness, generosity, and witty humor will be forever in our memories. A celebration of Sue's life will be scheduled in the near future in the Bethesda/Chevy Chase, Maryland area, where she lived most of her life. The funeral will then follow at Arlington Cemetery, where Sue will reside with Jim in their final resting place. Please check www.maugergivnish.com
for schedule updates. In lieu of flowers, anyone interested in providing donations, please send them to the Fisher House Foundation for helping military families or the Humane Society of the United States.