SUZANNE ROMINE SPARROW
Suzanne Romine Sparrow died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a short illness. Born in Baltimore, Sue grew up in Lutherville and Towson, Maryland. Graduating from Dulaney High School in Timonium, she earned her BA in Sociology at the University of Michigan
in Ann Arbor. With her degree she returned to Arlington and dedicated most of her working life to Child Welfare, serving as a Program Specialist in the Department of Health and Human Services. For her work, she earned two Secretary's Awards from Dr. Louis Sullivan. A gifted speaker and presenter, Sue also testified and advocated for Arlington Community Residences, Inc. and served on the Board. After retirement, she continued to live in Arlington until recently when she moved back to Ann Arbor to be near family. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, William Thompson Sparrow, Jr and Mary-Jane (Romine) Sparrow and survived by her brother, William Talbot Sparrow, and her sister-in-law, Laura (Halford) Sparrow in Ann Arbor. Sue never lost her commitment to social justice, and she will be remembered by the many who have benefitted from her work and held her dear. A graveside memorial service will be held in Alexandria at the end of summer.