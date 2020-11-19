

SUZANNE COWNE WATTS

Suzanne Cowne Watts passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a brief illness at Brightview Assisted Living in Great Falls, VA at the age of 99. Suzanne was born to Cameron and Effie Cowne on June 1, 1921 in Midland, VA. She was one of five children who grew up on the family dairy farm in Midland. She attended James Madison University and graduated with the Class of 1942. She first taught school on the Eastern Shore of Virginia after graduation and then in the Fairfax County Public School System for over 30 years thereafter. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Amanda, William Augustine, John Boteler, and Cameron "Red", Jr. She met George Milton Watts in Washington, D.C. and they were married in 1947. Suzanne was a loving and devoted mother and wife. Upon retirement she and George tutored, delivered Meals on Wheels, played golf at River Bend Country Club, and traveled the world together until his death in 2006. Following her husband's death, she continued traveling including hiking a portion of the Appalachian Trail and going on safari in South Africa in her 90s. Suzanne never met a stranger and was dedicated to education and sharing her travel experiences with everyone she knew. She acquired dear and lasting friendships throughout her life and always welcomed more. She is survived by her sons Cameron Dwight Watts (Jettie) and Dr. George William Watts (Laurie). She was proudest of her grandchildren, Brett Watts, Christen Siebert (Vinnie), Shawna Watts, Remy Watts, India Watts, and her great grandson, William Watts Dunlap. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will always be loved and remembered by longtime friends Dexter and Sheila Fletcher and their family. We would be remiss not to mention the organizations to which she belonged and became an integral part of and whose membership cared for and loved her, AAUW McLean Area (VA) Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Women Educators (Alpha Nu), and the wonderful caring ladies of the McLean House. There will be a private inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium.



