

SUZANNE HARRIS WELCH



Suzanne Harris Welch, 87, of Leesburg, VA, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital. Her husband of 43 years, LCDR Thomas S. Welch, retired, died in 2001. Mrs. Welch was born in Richmond, VA and grew up in Norfolk, VA. During her husband's Naval career, she lived in Trinidad and San Juan, Puerto Rico. She had been a resident of Northern Virginia on and off since 1963. She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Welch Bucher, (Ken), and a granddaughter, Stephanie Anne of Leesburg, VA. A memorial service will be at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.