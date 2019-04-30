Suzonne Marie Davidson (Age 85)
A 14-year resident of Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD, died on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Casey House (Montgomery Hospice). Suzonne was born December 5, 1933 in Bowling Green, OH to Ariel H. Walker and Marie (Hayes) Walker. She attended Washington Adventist University (formerly Columbia Union College) in Takoma Park, MD for two years until her marriage in 1957. After a brief career as a typist and secretary, she was a loving homemaker and caregiver for her family. Her hobbies included crocheting and reading, and she loved nature, dogs, and watching old western movies. Her life was hampered by numerous medical problems, but she always had a quick smile and a generous, easygoing nature. She is preceded by her brother James Walker and her son John Angus Davidson, Jr. Survivors include her husband John Angus Davidson, professor emeritus of entomology at the University of Maryland; daughter Lynn Marie Davidson (Harold L. Wierenga) of Annapolis MD; niece Ruth Walker Gray of Riverside CA; and cousin Betty Ann McDonald of Delphos OH. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to United Ostomy Associations of America (https://www.ostomy.org/donate/
) or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.