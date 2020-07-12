1/1
SWIFT BURCH Jr.
1946 - 2020
SWIFT BURCH, JR.  September 25, 1946 - June 22, 2020  
Swift Burch Jr., of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. Leaving to mourn his loss are his three children Swift Burch III (Chantelle), Christina Burch, Brian Burch and four grandchildren. He also leaves his loving companion Judy Murray Mason her two children John Mason (Jeannine), Jill Mason and five grandchildren. Family and friends may visit the family at Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel, 3401 Bladensburg RD, Brentwood, MD 20722 on July 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon with a Memorial Service to follow at noon. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Homes

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel
JUL
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
