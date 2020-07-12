

SWIFT BURCH, JR. September 25, 1946 - June 22, 2020

Swift Burch Jr., of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. Leaving to mourn his loss are his three children Swift Burch III (Chantelle), Christina Burch, Brian Burch and four grandchildren. He also leaves his loving companion Judy Murray Mason her two children John Mason (Jeannine), Jill Mason and five grandchildren. Family and friends may visit the family at Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel, 3401 Bladensburg RD, Brentwood, MD 20722 on July 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon with a Memorial Service to follow at noon. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Homes



