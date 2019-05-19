The Washington Post

SYBIL CALDWELL (1964 - 2019)
  • "Sybil -- a shining star with a light so bright. Gone too..."
    - Hoffman Family
  • "Dear Joe, I just learned of your loss. I cannot adequately..."
    - Karla Hoffman
  • "Our prayers for the repose of the soul of Mrs. Sybil..."
    - Daniel Stabile
Service Information
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S Alfred St
Alexandria, VA 22314
SYBIL CALDWELL  

On May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Caldwell; mother of Joey Caldwell. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan and Joyce McPherson; two nieces, Kimberly and Kamiel Ricks; nephew, Kyle McPherson; sister-in-law, Rita C. Ricks; Goddaughter, Melisa White; cousin, Gregory Bruce Cassell; other cousins from New York, Atlanta and Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Officating.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
