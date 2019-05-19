SYBIL CALDWELL
On May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Caldwell; mother of Joey Caldwell. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan and Joyce McPherson; two nieces, Kimberly and Kamiel Ricks; nephew, Kyle McPherson; sister-in-law, Rita C. Ricks; Goddaughter, Melisa White; cousin, Gregory Bruce Cassell; other cousins from New York, Atlanta and Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Officating.