SYBIL LEVIN

Sybil Jacobson Levin (Age 86)  

Passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Jay Levin (Dan Ferrell). She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Ronald Levin; children, Judith Levin Johnson (Rick), and Susan Levin Johnsen; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jenna, Jeremy, Jason, Jesse, and Jake; and a great-grandson, Fenix. A funeral service will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sybil's honor to Greenspring Village.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
