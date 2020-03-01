Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYBIL "Lee" TAYLOR. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TAYLOR Sybil Lena Reynolds Taylor "Lee" (Age 88) Formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Bridgewater, VA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Lee was the cherished wife of Keaton Taylor who died in 2014. She was the beloved and admired mother of Marie Taylor Cross (Tom) of Centennial, CO and Julia Taylor Birckhead (Steve) of Elkton, VA; adored grandmother of Wendy Leigh McCall (Kurtis) of Millersville, MD, and Shannon Taylor Gray (Ryan) of Denver, CO; and great grandchildren, Blake McCall (age 6) and Mila McCall (age 3). Lee's much-adored Westie, Bobby, is in the loving care of Julia and Steve. Other survivors include her dearly loved sisters, Jane Reynolds Hankey (late husband Mack) of Bonham, TX and Judy Reynolds Nordquist (Niles) of Star, ID and their children and grandchildren. Lee also cared deeply for Keaton's nephew John Stephen Taylor (Karen) and their children, of Leitchfield, KY. She is also survived by cousins, including Sue Reynolds Smith of Montgomery, AL. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Joseph Reynolds, Winnie Smith Reynolds, and Effie Phillips Reynolds. Lee was born in Altoona, Alabama on October 16, 1931. Lee was an only child, age 3, when her mother, Effie Mae, died. Her father then married Winnie who lovingly raised Lee along with her younger sisters. Lee lived in several states before settling in Alexandria, VA in 1964 where she and Keaton lived until 2014. At that time, they moved to Elkton, VA. In addition to being a fantastic mother, Lee had a successful career that spanned decades. In 1951, she was a young Private First Class in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a Career Counselor. Later, she was a Management Analyst with the Defense Contract Audit Agency. She then worked at the Pentagon as a Supervisory Freedom of Information Officer. From 1985 to 1993, she was an Analyst with Eastman Kodak in their Government Contracts Division. After retiring in 1993, she continued her life-long love of learning. She did extensive genealogical research and was a published genealogist. In her spare time, she taught Spanish at a Senior Center in Alexandria. She was also a voracious reader, an accomplished seamstress, and she loved to crochet and cross-stitch. Lee's family will remember her as a loving, vivacious, strong, very intelligent woman of excellent character who made many sacrifices to give her daughters the best possible upbringing. She had immense intellectual curiosity and determination, and throughout her life always found a way to overcome obstacles and challenges. Lee's daughter, Marie, would like to add a special note of thanks to Julia and Steve who so selflessly and generously took such loving care of Lee and Keaton since 2013. Our entire extended family is filled with gratitude, awe, and love for you. We would also like to thank Bridgewater Retirement Community who took excellent care of Lee during the last 17 months of her life. The family will hold a private funeral service with military honors for Lee and Keaton at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.

TAYLOR Sybil Lena Reynolds Taylor "Lee" (Age 88) Formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Bridgewater, VA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Lee was the cherished wife of Keaton Taylor who died in 2014. She was the beloved and admired mother of Marie Taylor Cross (Tom) of Centennial, CO and Julia Taylor Birckhead (Steve) of Elkton, VA; adored grandmother of Wendy Leigh McCall (Kurtis) of Millersville, MD, and Shannon Taylor Gray (Ryan) of Denver, CO; and great grandchildren, Blake McCall (age 6) and Mila McCall (age 3). Lee's much-adored Westie, Bobby, is in the loving care of Julia and Steve. Other survivors include her dearly loved sisters, Jane Reynolds Hankey (late husband Mack) of Bonham, TX and Judy Reynolds Nordquist (Niles) of Star, ID and their children and grandchildren. Lee also cared deeply for Keaton's nephew John Stephen Taylor (Karen) and their children, of Leitchfield, KY. She is also survived by cousins, including Sue Reynolds Smith of Montgomery, AL. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Joseph Reynolds, Winnie Smith Reynolds, and Effie Phillips Reynolds. Lee was born in Altoona, Alabama on October 16, 1931. Lee was an only child, age 3, when her mother, Effie Mae, died. Her father then married Winnie who lovingly raised Lee along with her younger sisters. Lee lived in several states before settling in Alexandria, VA in 1964 where she and Keaton lived until 2014. At that time, they moved to Elkton, VA. In addition to being a fantastic mother, Lee had a successful career that spanned decades. In 1951, she was a young Private First Class in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a Career Counselor. Later, she was a Management Analyst with the Defense Contract Audit Agency. She then worked at the Pentagon as a Supervisory Freedom of Information Officer. From 1985 to 1993, she was an Analyst with Eastman Kodak in their Government Contracts Division. After retiring in 1993, she continued her life-long love of learning. She did extensive genealogical research and was a published genealogist. In her spare time, she taught Spanish at a Senior Center in Alexandria. She was also a voracious reader, an accomplished seamstress, and she loved to crochet and cross-stitch. Lee's family will remember her as a loving, vivacious, strong, very intelligent woman of excellent character who made many sacrifices to give her daughters the best possible upbringing. She had immense intellectual curiosity and determination, and throughout her life always found a way to overcome obstacles and challenges. Lee's daughter, Marie, would like to add a special note of thanks to Julia and Steve who so selflessly and generously took such loving care of Lee and Keaton since 2013. Our entire extended family is filled with gratitude, awe, and love for you. We would also like to thank Bridgewater Retirement Community who took excellent care of Lee during the last 17 months of her life. The family will hold a private funeral service with military honors for Lee and Keaton at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers. comwww.kygers.com Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close