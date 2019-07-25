The Washington Post

SYBIL WALLACE

Guest Book
Service Information
Queens Chapel United Methodist
7410 Old Muirkirk Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queens Chapel United Methodist Church
7410 Old Muirkirk Road
Beltsville, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Queens Chapel United Methodist Church
7410 Old Muirkirk Road
Beltsville, MD
View Map
Notice
SYBIL MARIE WALLACE  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Cherry Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Laurel, Maryland. She is survived by her three children, Ronald A. Wallace, Patricia Wallace, Joseph L. Wallace II, grandchilden, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchil- dren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
