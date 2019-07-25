SYBIL MARIE WALLACE
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Cherry Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Laurel, Maryland. She is survived by her three children, Ronald A. Wallace, Patricia Wallace, Joseph L. Wallace II, grandchilden, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchil- dren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Park.