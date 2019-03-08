

SYBILLE SELTMANN



Sybille Seltmann died peacefully in her home on January 23, 2019 at the age of 84. She was enjoying her retirement years in Marshall, VA. She had previously lived in Burke, VA and worked as a contracts officer for the Automated Data Processing Office at the Washington Navy Yard. She was born in Redebeul, Germany on June 16, 1932. She later came to America for continued education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. She loved animals and was their advocate. Anyone wishing to honor her memory may send a donation to Animal Allies, P.O. Box 7040, Fairfax Station, VA 22039. A private celebration of life service will be held in April.